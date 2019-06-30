Speech to Text for Roshel

team means so much.> terre haute south graduate orian roshel saturday night became just the second girl to ever play in the wabash valley football coaches association all-star game... with this 32-year field goal in the first quarter, she became the first female in the 15-year history of the event to make a field goal.... orian has done a lot of first in her football career and she hopes she's paved the way for other youngsters to do the same! <very important. everybody can do what they want to do. you can do what you want as a girl, female. as a guy any age. you