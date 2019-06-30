Speech to Text for Phegley

from the floor.... this years major league baseball all-star game will feature 31 first time all-stars, but not josh phegley.... this evening the all-star reserves were announced and the former terre haute north star was left out... phegley is having the best season of his seven-year mlb career.... the a's catcher is batting 263, with nine homers and 42 rbi....all those