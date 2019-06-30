Clear

Phegley

Former THN star not picked for MLB All-Star game

Posted: Jun 30, 2019 10:39 PM
Updated: Jun 30, 2019 10:39 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Phegley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

from the floor.... this years major league baseball all-star game will feature 31 first time all-stars, but not josh phegley.... this evening the all-star reserves were announced and the former terre haute north star was left out... phegley is having the best season of his seven-year mlb career.... the a's catcher is batting 263, with nine homers and 42 rbi....all those
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
A Hot Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Roshel

Image

WVFCA

Image

Phegley

Image

IL Gov. signs exec. order supporting LGBTQ students

Image

1834 Sanctuary Farm hosts tours

Image

Be There or Be Square Car Show

Image

GSKP memorial picnic table finished

Image

New laws take effect in Indiana Monday, July 1st

Image

People embrace the heat

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way