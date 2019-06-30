Speech to Text for IL Gov. signs exec. order supporting LGBTQ students

and around the world. on the final day of pride month... illinois governor j-b pritzker signed an executive order... aimed at supporting transgender... nonbinary... and gender non conforming students. the order creates a new task force. the task force will examine schools and come up with ways to make them more inclusive. this means promoting l-g-b-t-q student rights and providing resources for those students. the task force will also look at school policies like dress codes... and procedures dealing with student names and pronouns. governor pritzker says this is a step toward equality and that ignorance will not be an excuse for bigotry. the illinois state board of education chair says he looks forward to sharing best practices with