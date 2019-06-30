Speech to Text for 1834 Sanctuary Farm hosts tours

came out for the show. a local group is celebrating one year with the community. the 1834 sanctuary hosted a farm visit today. it's a way for people to learn about the farm and celebrate the first anniversary of the sanctuary. the goal is to save farm animals that have been abused... neglected... and forgotten. organizers say they hope this teaches people to appreciate these animals. "making the connection that they are animals, and they do have voices, and that they very unique personatlities and they're wonderful creatures and more than just dinner." if you're interested in learning more... or touring the farm... you can head to the 1834 sanctuary