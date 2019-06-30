Speech to Text for Be There or Be Square Car Show

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

folks across the wabash valley made a trip to sullivan this morning to see some cool cars... and support a good cause. the sullivan county shifters club hosted the 9th annual "be there or be square" car show. all proceeds will be donated to local charities. that includes the sullivan brown baggers... christmas for kids... the salvation army... and more. those behind the event say it wouldn't be possible without the help of the community. "if it wasn't for the folks coming down here and displaying their cars and showing them, and if it wasn't for all of the people that contributed money to us, all of the businesses, and you know it's just.. sometimes people complain about their communities, but when it comes down too it, we live in a good community here" they estimate nearly