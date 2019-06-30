Clear

GSKP memorial picnic table finished

GSKP memorial picnic table finished

Posted: Jun 30, 2019 10:24 PM
Updated: Jun 30, 2019 10:24 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for GSKP memorial picnic table finished

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in an emergency. thanks to your donations... a wabash valley mother has a special place she can go to remember her son. garrett sands was killed more than a year ago... and since then his mother -- jayna sullivan -- has been doing good deeds in his name. she created the garrett sands kindness project to help others. recently... the group collected plastic bottle caps to create this memorial picnic table. you can find it at deming park in terre haute. it's near some of garrett's favorite spots like the santa house... snow hill... and buckeye tree. many people helped make this project a success like students from local schools who collected donations. sullivan says she feels at peace when she visits the memorial table. you can learn more
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
A Hot Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Roshel

Image

WVFCA

Image

Phegley

Image

IL Gov. signs exec. order supporting LGBTQ students

Image

1834 Sanctuary Farm hosts tours

Image

Be There or Be Square Car Show

Image

GSKP memorial picnic table finished

Image

New laws take effect in Indiana Monday, July 1st

Image

People embrace the heat

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way