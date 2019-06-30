Speech to Text for People embrace the heat

it is down it is down right hot outside... but many in the wabash valley aren't letting the high temperature's keep them inside. news 10's richard solomon went out to see how people are enjoying the outdoors. he shares some tips for staying cool. this past week we've been heating up a lot. while i was out i saw people enjoying their day..some even embracing the heat. a few people i spoke to told me...they i spoke to told me...they simply love being outdoors. take a look. it's been feeling like the sun has been directly beaming down on many places in the valley. some here in vigo county are avioding the weather all together. but others spent time by the water. "my pride and joy is fishing" brian zajac says he came out early to fish. but..the heat can be too much sometimes. "i wanna beat the heat cause as soon as that sun gets up way above them trees it really starts scorching ya" zajac is right. temperatures will be in the 90's this week. the heat index could even make it feel much hotter. that's why the snyder family is taking extra percaution. "that's the main thing just water you don't want them to overheat...passout. that's the biggest thing cause i think that sneaks up pretty quickly so you just wanna make sure they're not dealing with some of the negative stuff that comes with being outside " but one thing is missing... "nats" the pool of course. some say...this is the best way to spend a hot day. "i was wanting to go swimming or do something in the water" austin caddell says going off the diving board a few times does the job. "cools the body temperature and it's fun..do fun things with good people " if you plan to be out in the hot weather...make sure you have something nice and cold close by. you can stay tuned with storm team 10 as always for the latest weather updates. back