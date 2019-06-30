Clear

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Sunny, late showers and storms. HIGH: 90

Posted: Jun 30, 2019 9:06 AM
Updated: Jun 30, 2019 9:08 AM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Sunday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
A Hot Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

