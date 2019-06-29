Speech to Text for WVFCA All-Star game

back.... it was no secret, many knew going into tonight's 15th annual wabash valley football coaches assocation all-star game that the gold division had the team to beat this year..... the black division was looking to pull the upset at isu's memorial stadium.... first time gold division gets the ball, they find the endzone....edgewood's luh-von bellemy takes the hand off and rips a 38-yard touchdown run. gold division up seven-nothing.... next time the gold division gets their hands on the ball....sullivan's jack conner fires a short touchdown pass to greencastle's gavin bull-man....gold divison up two scores... red hill running back drew moore would march the black division into gold division territory... this sets up a 32-year field goal for orian roshel...the terre haute south kicker makes history, nailing it to become the first female to make a field goal in the series 15-year history.... the gold division defense was awesome....they blitze forcing a bad throw....corey buchhaas with the pick-six...the north vermillion star puts the gold division up 21-3.... jack conner looked sharp...the sullivan qb with his second td pass of the game on the slant....gold division went to the half up 28-3.... second half....northview qb trey shaw and sutton dunn from olney put on a show for the gold division... the two hook up on the deep bomb....later in the drive....shaw throws it up to the corner of the endzone... dunn wins the jump ball for the touchdown....the route was on.....this game was called with just over four minutes to play in the third quarter because of lightning and incoming storms.... the gold division lives up to their hype, winning 42-3.....