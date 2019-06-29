Clear
Creepy Crawly Fest

Creepy Crawly Fest

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 7:37 PM
Updated: Jun 29, 2019 7:37 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

enteries and several people stopped by to donate. families enjoyed learning about some critters today. the 5th annual creepy crawly fest was at hawthorn park this afternoon. kids got to collect bug samples... and learn about the critters they see in their backyards everyday. those at the park say it's always a great time to see the kids learning about the great outdoors. if you missed today's fun... there's another upcoming event for the whole family! next saturday... the vigo county parks department is hosting a family
