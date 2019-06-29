Speech to Text for Gears for Grunts Car Show

folks folks across the wabash valley traveled to terre haute today for a car show supporting veterans. top guns hosted the 2nd annual gears for grunts car show. all proceeds will go to the loyal veterans batallion to support homeless veterans across the wabash valley. not only did folks get to check out some cool cars... there was also a silent auction... music... and barbeque. organizer say they love seeing the community come out and support a great cause. "we love to see how much the community came out for this event to help everyone out. their money goes toward a great cause with homeless veterans in the wabash valley." organizers say there were 140 car