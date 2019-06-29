Speech to Text for Cookout supports babies and families

will be the turkey trot on thanksgiving day. a wabash valley cookout is helping babies and their families! the organization "covered with love" and baesler's market hosted a ribeye cookout this afternoon. all proceeds will go to the group which provides diapers and other items to families in need with infants and toddlers. organizers say they had a great turnout. they hope events like this encourage people to get involved. the next fundraiser will be a