Speech to Text for Firecracker 5K

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

people from all over the wabash valley laced up their running shoes this morning. the y-m-c-a of the wabash valley hosted the 18th annual firecracker 5-k in brazil. the race comes ahead of the 4th of july holiday. the money raised from the race goes toward funding the ymca's summer day camp. organizers say this is a great way to get out in the community and celebrate the upcoming holiday. "seeing community members come out and rally together, support one another. encouraging eachother to be healthy, it's phenominal. i really enjoy it." there were 125 racers at the event. the next 5-k through the ymca