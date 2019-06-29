Speech to Text for New penalties for distracted driving

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

plan as well. also in illinois... new penalties for drivers caught using a cell phone behind the wheel go into effect monday. starting july 1st... illinois will toughen it's punishment for distracted driving. that's according to state police. it applies to those caught holding a cell phone -- in their hand -- while driving. you could be charged with a moving violation and a 164-dollar fine. if you get caught a second time... it's the same punishment. but... if you're pulled over three times... your license could be suspended. if you're using a "hands-free" connection...