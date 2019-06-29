Clear
Drivers prepare for gas tax increase in Illinois

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 7:31 PM
Updated: Jun 29, 2019 7:31 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

illinois are drivers in drivers in illinois are filling up now ahead of an increase in the gas tax happening monday. new for you at six... we caught up with drivers filling their tanks to get their thoughts on the change. right now the gas tax is 19-cents... that will go up to 38-cents on july 1st. that money will help pay for a 25-billion dollars worth of road projects. those projects are part of the broader "rebuild illinois" infrastructure plan totaling 45-billion dollars. illinois drivers say this will put a dent in their wallets... and they aren't convinced the roads will be any better! 2:05:05 - 2:05:11 driver austin hollingsworth says, "the normal guy in a small business, it's going to effect quite a bit and especially on the trucking business." splice 2:07:04 - 2:07:11 "i'll admit, when i go to indiana for some reason, i'll make sure, i'll fuel up in indiana before i come back to illinois." the price to smoke in illinois will also go up monday. the cigarette tax will increase by a dollar... and e-cigs will be taxed at a rate of 15-percent. that money will be used for the "rebuild
