Speech to Text for Taxpayers discuss ways to save money

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

us taxpayers." working together to solve problems... taxpayers are weighing in on plans for several city and vigo county projects. some say the tax burden is already so high... they want government leaders to join forces to save money and resources. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 at six. two citizens groups hosted a public forum today. members say they want to look at ways the city of terre haute and vigo county can work together to create a joint facility. it would house a new jail... the sheriff's office... and police headquarters... in the spot the jail is already. news 10's richard solomon was there for the discussion. it's our top story. vigo county taxpayers say they're not pleased. the burden is already high... but soon they'll have to vote on a new tax impacting schools... while also funding major projects like... a new jail. they voiced their concerns and shared ideas at the first of two public forums aimed at finding ways the city and county can work together to save money. mary jo brown is one unhappy taxpayer in vigo county. she shes there isn't much help from the government when it comes to paying for big projects. "i've been very concerned because mine went up so much this new expense that is going to be coming down the pipe is very concerning" she made her voice heard at "this" forum. it gave the community a chance to speak up. the form's was organized 2 groups... the taxpayers association of vigo county... and citizens for better government in vigo county... many brought up their thoughts on the proposed location for a new jail. brown says issues with the jail have been going on for far too long. "we need to come together to try and solve these problems because they aren't going away we need to get it done and the sooner the better" people at the forum agreed they want to keep the jail where it's currently at. they also want to put the sheriff and city police offices under the same roof. liz brown says if the as a taxpayer...it makes the most sense. she believes the money could be spent in other places that need it. "if we spent less on the jail, that would free up more taxpayer dollars to fund critical needs in our schools" brown says taxpayers play a bigger part in this whole process. she just wants everyone to have a say in what goes on. "listen to use taxpayers cause we are aying the bills. and we need help in paying those bills. " if you would like your voice heard...the next public forum is monday from 6 to 8pm. it will also be held at the vigo county public library. back to you.