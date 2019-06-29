Clear

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Sunny and hot. HIGH: 90

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 9:56 AM
Updated: Jun 29, 2019 9:59 AM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
A Hot Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

