Speech to Text for Saturday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ridgeway is capturing this live video for you. you can see... today: sunny, hot. high: 90 tonight: partly cloudy, calm. low: 70 tomorrow: sunny and hot, late clouds. high: 91 still ahead today: sunny, hot. high: 90 tonight: partly cloudy, calm. low: 70 tomorrow: sunny and hot, late clouds. high: 91 still ahead high: