Speech to Text for Turning Point Education Center celebrates 100+ graduates

can apply at wthi tv dot com. more than 100 graduates got to turn their tassels tonight. it was graduation night for students at turning point education center in linton, indiana. the center awards certificates in welding, certified nursing assistants, teaching assistants, and high school diplomas. graduates range in age from 17 to 67. the room was filled with family and friend celebrating their achievements. 67 year old marcella house got to share her story with the crowd. she hopes to show there's no age limit on receiving an education. "sniffles i didn't think id ever make it to this point. /// if its high school diploma no matter what age you are.. just get it. god will help you get it." graduates get it." will help you get it." graduates got to hear from senator todd young for the commencement address. if you want to learn more about turning point education center and the classes they offer, visit our website w-t-h-i tv