TH Rex walkoff

Terre Haute Rex win on a walk-off

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 11:22 PM
Updated: Jun 28, 2019 11:22 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

at 11-13 the terre haute rex aren't having the season they're use to, the team needs a spark to get them going and maybe their dramatic win they had tonight can help turn things around... the rex hosted chillicothe... top seventh, rex trailing two-nothing....things could have been worse but rex leftfielder jake armentrout with the great outfield assist to nail the runner..... the rex were being no hit going into the eight, but their bats woke up....former terre haute south star will hayes with the rbi single....rex down five-two.... remember i said the rex were being no hit, they made up for it in the eighth...scoring five runs... austin why-ler with the base hit....that ties the game at five... bottom nine, still tied at five...carter bridge leads off the inning with a triple...look at that young man motor around the bases... chillicothe would intentionally walk the next two batters to loads the bases for cole albers and he delivers a walk-off base hit to shallow right.... how about the rex...they go from being no hit in the eighth and five runs down to winning the game
