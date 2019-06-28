Speech to Text for Illinois community holds their annual Lemonade Stand Contest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

an illinois an illinois community is coming together for some friendly competition. tonight the town of marshall held the annual lemonade stand contest and strawberry fest. folks worked to make the best lemonade stand they could! community members were able to vote for their favorite.. they also enjoyed some music and strawberry shortcakes.. but the event was about more than just having fun.. 15:03:23,02 " so that's good for us to have people come through marshall and be able to tell people what a great place it was. it's like their own hometown. we just welcome them. " this is the this is the 22nd year for the lemonade contest.. this is the 7th year for the