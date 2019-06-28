Clear

Artist nearing completion of Brazil mural

Artist nearing completion of Brazil mural

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 10:19 PM
Updated: Jun 28, 2019 10:19 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

wthi tv dot com. stroke by stroke... a mural in brazil, indiana is almost complete! local artist, becky hochhalter -- has been working on this "big" piece of art for several weeks. we caught up with her as she put on some of the final touches today. this is on the side of the alabama bar and grill along u-s 40. it's a vintage pepsi-themed mural. hochhalter painted the previous mural on the building as well. she plans to hold a media day next week. in the meantime... you can follow her work on her facebook page. we've linked you to it at w-t-h-i t-v dot
