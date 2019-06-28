Speech to Text for Innovate Sullivan hopes to help boost future business leaders

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dot com. a wabash valley town has a new organization that will help to boost business.. "innovate sullivan" is a non-profit that helps buisnessmen and women start their own businesses. the organization comes from the same people who started "launch terre haute" its currently working to develop an innovation and makerspace where people can come to work on their business. that space will feature everything a person needs to get started. "i think sullivan has kind of been starved for something like this. and arms are wide open for it. the city of sullivan, sullivan county, the community foundation, hoosier energy, so many people are involved in supporting this." people interested can rent an office space in the new makerspace facility. if you would like to learn more about this initiative.. we've linked you to the organizations website at