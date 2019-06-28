Speech to Text for Indiana American Water customers will see first of two rate increases starting in July

in a consumer alert tonight.. indiana american water customers in terre haute will soon see a rate increase. it'll start next month.. the indiana utility regulatory commissoin recently approved a settlement with the water company.. that settlement covers more then 500 million dollars in infrastructure improvements. in order to make the improvments.. rates will go up.. the first increase will be 1 point 9-9 percent. it'll be effective monday. rates will go up again by 5 point 7-9 percent in may 20-20. you can find out how those rates could affect you by going to the company's website. we've linked you to it at wthi tv