Speech to Text for Make sure your family is safe at fairs and festivals this year

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you're going to start seeing carnival rides poppin up all over the wabash valley. safety is always a concern when it comes to these kinds of things. new's 10's sarah lehman was at the brazil rotary festival today. she joins us now live i nthe studio to talk about ride safety. rondrell... we've all heard the horror stories about rides at fairs and festivals malfunctioning. the rotary club at the brazil rotary festival says they go through a lot of checks to make sure you and your family stay safe while you're having fun. during the summer months fairs and festivals pop up all over the wabash valley. hundreds and thousands of families come in and our of the gates to enjoy live bands... eat carnival food... and ride the rides... "its a tradition you know and it's important for bonding /// something that the family loves and enjoys to do." kristin medlen has a two year old and a nine year old. she says she brings her kids to the festival every year. medlen says she has never felt unsafe letting her kids ride the rides. "i don't think it's ever safetys ever been a concern. i've been coming here since i was you know my daughters age shes 9 so." and the brazil rotarty club says for them safety is a top priority! "we have the fire marshall come and inspect all the rides and look make sure everythings safe there they have a group that comes and actually checks and inspects each and everyone of their rides at every show they show up to." today was the second day of the 8 day long festival! they'll wrap on july fourth with what i on july fourth they'll wrap long festival! of the 8 day the second day today was today was to." to." today was the second day of the 8 day long festival! they'll wrap on july fourth with what i hear is one of the best fireworks show in the wabash valley reporting