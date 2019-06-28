Speech to Text for HAYES AND HUNTER

every summer terre haute rex manager tyler wampler enjoys getting to know his roster... this year though, there's a couple players on the rex that coach wampler is very familiar with.... << former terre haute south standouts ethan hunter and will hayes have been solid contributors for the terre haute rex this season... wampler: "both a staple in our lineup." head coach tyler wampler can't be surprised by the two's play, after all he taught them a lot of what they know. "i use to give lessons with them. my junior and senior year of college gave a lot of lessons. those were two of my first one's. i work hand and hand with ethan and will on infield and hitting ethan and will haven't forgotten what wampler taught them..... "he's one of the best when it comes to hitting and infield. learning from the best is nice." "love playing for him. he was one of the best in the field for isu and rex. can't ask for better head coach to be relaxed and open." after working all those years with hunter and hayes, coach wamp is excited now to get a front row view to see these two play everyday this summer! "for them to come here and be so much more improve is great to see. to have my hands on them again for two months. it'll be fun to see progress even further." hayes, hunter and wampler hayes, hunter hayes, hunter and wampler will try get the rex a win tonight when they host chillicothe... we'll have highlights