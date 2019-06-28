Speech to Text for WVFCA

this morning the last practice took place for saturday's 15th annual wabash valley football coaches association all-star game.... being out at practice and covering this event every year, i can tell you the players have a lot of fun during the week... after all it's an all-star game, they should have a good time... but there's a reason these guys are all-stars and were picked for this....they're very competitive... that's why come kickoff tomorrow night, the competitive juices will kick up another notch because these guys want to win this all-star game...