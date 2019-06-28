Clear

Scholarship offers people in Vermillion County chance to earn trucking license

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 6:30 PM
Updated: Jun 28, 2019 6:30 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

local a local college is stepping up to fight a nationwide problem. we're talking about a truck driver shortage. news 10's richard solomon dropped by to check in with a local company. he tells us how they'll be keeping a close eye on the incoming students. over at p.j. trucking....cathy davenport says truck drivers are very important to you...even if you don't realize it. she told me she's excited people will be offered this opportunity. davenport says in the end...it'll be a win win for everyone. when it's ordered....product must be moved. cathy davenport..owner of p j trucking says her truck drivers keep the world spinning. "they are the backbone of the business" davenport is excited about an ivy tech initiative to train more drivers. the community college is offering $500 scholarships to people living in vermillion county. the money is specifically to help them get their commercial driver's license. davenport says it will help her company..and you at home. "we need drivers so bad that it's not even funny. everything in this country is one way or another moved by a truck" rod dowell believes this will be the start of solving a huge problem. he's the instructor of the class offered at the college. "across the nation they're looking at maybe 175,000 job openings by 2026. what better way for residents to obtain employment by them to actually work as truck drivers" davenport believes the scholarships will help in more ways than one. she thinks this can help the economy. "we have freight that needs to be moved. we'll now have people that can move it " classes start july 15. they'll be then offered once a month after that.
