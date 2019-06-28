Clear

Signature Healthcare residents receive a special treat

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 6:27 PM
Updated: Jun 28, 2019 6:27 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

dot com. residents at signature healthcare in terre haute received a special treat. ""musicians singing. playing guitar playing guitar singing. playing guitar the crossroads repertory theatre performed its latest production. it's called ring of fire. it features music by johnny cash. signature healthcare leaders say residents leaders say residents often have limited mobility due to health issues. that means that each performance they see means a lot to them. "it's important to be here because this is the music of their generation. it's music from an icon who transcends throughout all of the american music history. i grew up listening to it. you can also see the ring of fire. the theatre will hold more performances on july 10th,
