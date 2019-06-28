Speech to Text for $8 million Vigo County pedestrian bridge project to enter the bidding stage in 2020

indiana department of transportation is planning for a project in west terre haute. it will create a bridge for pedestrians over the wabash river. you're looking at a drawing from the first set of plans. in-dot says the bridge will have clear space for walking and biking. the project will start taking bids in january of next year. leaders say it will cost around 8 million dollars. federal and state funds will cover 20 percent of the project. vigo county will cover the remaining portion. leaders hope to begin construction