Clear

How late can you light fireworks in Terre Haute on the Fourth of July?

How late can you light fireworks in Terre Haute on the Fourth of July?

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 6:22 PM
Updated: Jun 28, 2019 6:22 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for How late can you light fireworks in Terre Haute on the Fourth of July?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the fourth the fourth of july is approaching... and local leaders want to make sure you're celebrating the right way. earlier today, we caught up with norm loudermilk. he's the terre haute arson investigator. he said the hours for lighting those fire works will be from 9 am to 11 pm on the fourth. 11 pm on the be from 9 am to 11 pm on the fourth. businesses in terre haute that plan on selling fireworks need to have an inspection and a special certificate of occupancy. people selling fireworks in a tent will need a special permit and an inspection from the terre haute fire department. loudermilk says everyone should keep safety as a top priority on the fourth. 22:02:25,29 "common sense is what we need to have. so if you have common sense if you take safety procedures and precautions before hand, then we'll have a safe and happy fourth of july." if you'd like of july." if you'd like to find out more about terre haute ordinances on the fourth of july, contact the terre haute fire department.. that number
Terre Haute
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Robinson
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Casey
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Marshall
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
A Hot Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

HAYES AND HUNTER

Image

WVFCA

Image

Hey Kevin - Clay City Basketball

Image

Scholarship offers people in Vermillion County chance to earn trucking license

Image

Signature Healthcare residents receive a special treat

Image

$8 million Vigo County pedestrian bridge project to enter the bidding stage in 2020

Image

Vincennes University leaders approve $2 million donation for levee project

Image

How late can you light fireworks in Terre Haute on the Fourth of July?

Image

Avoiding heat stroke

Image

The hot and humid weekend forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them