How late can you light fireworks in Terre Haute on the Fourth of July?

the fourth the fourth of july is approaching... and local leaders want to make sure you're celebrating the right way. earlier today, we caught up with norm loudermilk. he's the terre haute arson investigator. he said the hours for lighting those fire works will be from 9 am to 11 pm on the fourth. 11 pm on the be from 9 am to 11 pm on the fourth. businesses in terre haute that plan on selling fireworks need to have an inspection and a special certificate of occupancy. people selling fireworks in a tent will need a special permit and an inspection from the terre haute fire department. loudermilk says everyone should keep safety as a top priority on the fourth. 22:02:25,29 "common sense is what we need to have. so if you have common sense if you take safety procedures and precautions before hand, then we'll have a safe and happy fourth of july." if you'd like of july." if you'd like to find out more about terre haute ordinances on the fourth of july, contact the terre haute fire department.. that number