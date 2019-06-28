Speech to Text for Avoiding heat stroke

temperatures have settled in and hot conditions can actually make you sick. storm team 10's brady harp has more on how to figure out if you are suffering from a heat-related illness. hot weather can have a negative impact on your body and as we move further into summer it's important to know the difference between these two heat related illnesses. you might have heard of them: heat exhaustion and heat stroke. with heat exhaustion you might be feeling faint or dizzy, you might be sweating excessively, you might have cool and clammy skin, and muscle cramps the longer you are in the heat. heat stroke is a little different. some of these symptoms are the exact opposite. with heat stroke you can have a throbbing headache, you might not be sweating at all, you might have a strong pulse, and you can lose consciousness. it is important to be able to identify the illnesses and take action against them. i have a list of proper actions to take against these illnesses