Speech to Text for The hot and humid weekend forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

around 68. south southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday sunny, with a high near 90. calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. saturday night partly cloudy, with a low around 69. tonight clear, with a low around 68. south southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday sunny, with a high near 90. calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. saturday night partly cloudy, with a low around 69. light west wind. summer summer