Speech to Text for Meet Drago, the newest (adorable) rescue at the Exotic Feline Rescue in Centerpoint

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

shade as a "thank you" gift. a rescue in our area is welcoming a new tiger cub! "dray-go" is now at the exotic feline rescue in centerpoint. he is just over four months old. news 10 visited "dray-go" today. the rescue's founder is joe taft. he says he's had the cub for about a month. in that time... the tiger has nearly "doubled" in size! taft hopes you are as excited as he is to have this new addition! "we're open every day from 10 to 5. we're a 20 minute drive from terre haute, right outside of brazil, off exit 23 of i-70.. and we'd be glad to have folks come out and see him." "dray-go" is originally from the chicago area. the center