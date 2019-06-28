Speech to Text for ISU group holds Friday morning blood drive

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

big food delivery will be on july the 19th. statistics show every "2"-seconds.. someone in the u- needs blood. that's why indiana state university stepped up to do its part. organizers held a blood drive this morning at "5th" and "chestnut streets". it was hosted by "summer undergraduate research experiences". summer is usually when blood centers see a drop in donations. all donors received a sun