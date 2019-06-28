Speech to Text for Dozens of Clay County families receive food thanks to special program

clay county dozens of dozens of clay county families in need... now have food on the table. it's thanks to a special program. volunteers with they clay county youth food program spent the day hard at work. they met today at the cory community church of the nazarene. they were packaging and delivering meals to children in need. 92 children from 30 different families got the food they needed today. it's the first big delivery of the summer for the group. 04:53:36,23 "the most rewarding part for me is that i get to take time out of my day to show kids that i'm willing to take time out of my day to do something for them, even though i don't know who they are." are." work for the big delivery in nothern clay county is tonight and tomorrow. the next