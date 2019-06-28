Clear

Investigators in Greene County say death investigation involving Dustin Abel was in self-defense

Investigators in Greene County say death investigation involving Dustin Abel was in self-defense

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 5:21 PM
Updated: Jun 28, 2019 5:21 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Investigators in Greene County say death investigation involving Dustin Abel was in self-defense

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

november 14th. new details are released in a greene county death investigation. we've been following this story for you since it happened nearly "2"-months ago. police say "31"-year-old "dustin abel" was shot to death at a home near owensburg. an autospy revealed the cause of death was from a single gunshot wound to the head. the greene county prosecutor now says the shooter.. "julia sowders" will not face any charges. that's because she was acting in self defense. police say "abel" was under criminal investigation for a number of offenses at the time of the shooting. a toxicology report also revealed that "abel" was under the influence of meth and marijuana at the time of his death. for the full report from the greene county prosecutor's
Terre Haute
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Robinson
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Casey
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Marshall
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
A Hot Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

HAYES AND HUNTER

Image

WVFCA

Image

Hey Kevin - Clay City Basketball

Image

Scholarship offers people in Vermillion County chance to earn trucking license

Image

Signature Healthcare residents receive a special treat

Image

$8 million Vigo County pedestrian bridge project to enter the bidding stage in 2020

Image

Vincennes University leaders approve $2 million donation for levee project

Image

How late can you light fireworks in Terre Haute on the Fourth of July?

Image

Avoiding heat stroke

Image

The hot and humid weekend forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them