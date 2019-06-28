Speech to Text for Investigators in Greene County say death investigation involving Dustin Abel was in self-defense

november 14th. new details are released in a greene county death investigation. we've been following this story for you since it happened nearly "2"-months ago. police say "31"-year-old "dustin abel" was shot to death at a home near owensburg. an autospy revealed the cause of death was from a single gunshot wound to the head. the greene county prosecutor now says the shooter.. "julia sowders" will not face any charges. that's because she was acting in self defense. police say "abel" was under criminal investigation for a number of offenses at the time of the shooting. a toxicology report also revealed that "abel" was under the influence of meth and marijuana at the time of his death. for the full report from the greene county prosecutor's