Speech to Text for State Road 163 bridge near Clinton set to completely close for five days

johnson... call the clay county sheriff's office. a very important traffic alert for those who use the clinton river bridge. late this afternoon.. in-dot announced it will completely close the bridge starting at "9" p-m on wednesda july 10th. this will allow crews to pour the new deck. the bridge will re-open to "1"-lane on monday.. july 15th at "6" in the morning. the official detour is u-s 41 to us-36 to state road 63 and back. the "5"-point "3"-million dollar project calls for a deck replacement and widening work is scheduled wrap up by