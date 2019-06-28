Speech to Text for Search continues for man wanted in connection to Clay/Parke County police chase, one arrested

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

while suspended prior" "1"-person is in custody.. while another remains at large.. following a police chase last night. the clay county sheriff's office has released new details... a deputy was trying to make a stop on a vehicle that was reported stolen. police say the vehicle sped up... leading to a chase. the vehicle's engine stopped working in parke county. police say the driver jumped out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area. the clay county sheriff's office believes that driver was joshua johnson. he is still wanted. officers arrested megan pittsenbarger. police say she was in the vehicle. if you know anything about