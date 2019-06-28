Speech to Text for Woman cited for not having a license after Seelyville crash, seizures likely to blame

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

10. "3"-people continue to recover this afternoon following a serious accident on vigo county's east-side this morning. it happened just after "6".. on "u-s 40" and "main street" in "seelyville". that's right in front of the seelymart gas station. police say the driver.. "misty dawn jones".. drove off the roadway and crashed into a utility pole. "jones" told police she believes she had a seizure just before the crash. "jones" is being treated for arm and leg injuries. "2" passengers were asleep in the back seat at the time. both complained of pain.. but declined medical treatment. "jones" was cited for "operator never licensed" and "driving