Police identify four killed in Daviess County crash, 5-year-old and 7-year-old among the victims

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 5:12 PM
Updated: Jun 28, 2019 5:12 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

good. in for susan dinkel. it's friday, june 28th. four people are dead after a crash in daviess county. it's a story we first brought you as breaking news on nightwatch. the crash happened at state road 58 and county road 425 east. that's southwest of elnora. news 10 bureau chief gary brian was in that area today talking with officials ... he brings us this update. daviess county deputy steve sturgis says it's one of the worst accidents he's ever seen. what happened here last night was a tragedy... an accident that claimed the lives of four people and injured one. the daviess county sheriff released the names of those involved. the are two deceased adults.... matthew grimes and jessica krohn both from evansville.... and two children... matthew's daughter --- maddalynn grimes... age 5 from south carolina. and isabella pfingston... age 7.. from boonville. they were all in the car matthew grimes was driving. v} police say grimes failed to yield the right of way at the intersection... he pulled into the path of an oncoming pick-up truck. the driver of that truck received a head injury. so} "an accident like this...it's involved. in my eighteen years in law enfrocement i don't think i've seen a quadrupal fatality vehicle accident. you know this was something that was tragic all the way around. the daviess county sheriff's office says investigators don't believe drugs or alcohol were a factor. however, toxicology results are pending.. reporting in daviess county -- gary brain news 10.
