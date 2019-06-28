Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police identify four killed in Daviess County crash, 5-year-old and 7-year-old among the victims Full Story

Friday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 12:25 PM
Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:27 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Friday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

then, sunny and hot again tomorrow a high at 90. steady again in the upper 60s tomorrow night. sunshine on sunday with a high at 91. sun and hot air for the afternoon, temps getting in the 90s and staying there. mostly clear tonight, still pretty warm overnight with a low at 68. then, sunny and hot again tomorrow a high at 90. steady again in the upper 60s tomorrow night. sunshine on sunday with a high at 91. sun and hot air for the afternoon, temps getting in the 90s and staying there. mostly clear tonight, still pretty warm overnight with a low at 68. then, sunny and hot again tomorrow a high at 90. steady again in the upper 60s tomorrow night. sunshine on sunday with a high at 91. sun and hot air for the afternoon, temps getting in the 90s and staying there. mostly clear tonight, still pretty warm overnight with a low at 68. then, sunny and hot again tomorrow a high at 90. steady again in the upper 60s tomorrow night. sunshine on sunday with a high at 91. + sun and hot air for the afternoon, temps getting in the 90s and staying there. mostly clear tonight, still pretty warm overnight with a low at 68. then, sunny and hot again tomorrow a high at 90. steady again in the upper 60s tomorrow night. sunshine on sunday with a high at 91. +
Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Hot & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

