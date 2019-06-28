Speech to Text for Home and Family Arts Opens Class Vigo County Fair July 6-13

of vigo county homemakers association, about the home and family arts open class events at the vigo county fair. the fair runs july 6-13th at the fairgrounds in terre haute. departments: canning, culinary, fine arts, floriculture, hobby and crafts, horticulture, miscellaneous foods, needlecraft, people with exceptional abilities and photography. contets: sunday, july 7 the best that money can buy pie $5.00 for ticket begins at noon wednesday, july 10 13th annual bakers' best contest flavor: lemon entries will be accepted from 9 until 11:30 a.m. friday, july 12 bbq contest begins at 10 a.m. it's easy and free to enter! participation open to all for an open class fairbook including rules, and contest registrations, contact the purdue extension office at (812) 462-3371 or go to www.extension. purdue.edu/vigo