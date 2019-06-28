Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police identify four killed in Daviess County crash, 5-year-old and 7-year-old among the victims Full Story

Two people hurt in late night Crawford County Crash

One person was airlifted, another taken by ambulance after a crash involving a semi and tractor in Crawford County, Illinois.

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 11:02 AM
Updated: Jun 28, 2019 11:02 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Two people hurt in late night Crawford County Crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hospital with head injuries. and new this morning... out of crawford county, illinois. two people are in the hospital. that's after a late night crash... near hutsonville. it happened on "route 1"... just north of "county road 300 north." police have not released many details. however... we do know a semi-truck and a farm tractor were involved. one person was air lifted to the hospital. another was taken
Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Hot & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Home and Family Arts Opens Class Vigo County Fair July 6-13

Image

Two people hurt in late night Crawford County Crash

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Car show for a cause: giving back to the homeless veterans in Vigo County

Image

Sunny, hot and humid. High: 90°

Image

Serious crash in eastern Vigo County

Image

TH Rex baseball

Image

Thursday late forecast

Image

Kids in the kitchen: Cooking up fun at the Terre Haute Children's Museum

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them