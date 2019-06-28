Speech to Text for Two people hurt in late night Crawford County Crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hospital with head injuries. and new this morning... out of crawford county, illinois. two people are in the hospital. that's after a late night crash... near hutsonville. it happened on "route 1"... just north of "county road 300 north." police have not released many details. however... we do know a semi-truck and a farm tractor were involved. one person was air lifted to the hospital. another was taken