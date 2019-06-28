All You Need to Know for Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

four people are dead after a crash in daviess county. it happened last night just southwest of elnora...close to the white river at the intersection of highway 57 and 3-58. sheriff gary allison says the driver of one vehicle failed to yield. 2 adults and 2 children died in that vehicle. the sheriff tells us he believes several of those people may have been from the wabash valley. but right now - no names are being released. the driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital with head injuries.

////

new this morning... two people are in the hospital. that's after a late night crash near hutsonville, illinois. it happened on "route 1"... just north of "county road 300 north." police say a semi-truck and farm tractor were involved. one person was air lifted to the hospital. another was taken by ambulance.

///

it could take as long as four weeks before autopsy results are back. that's for the body of a lawrenceville, illinois woman. 21-year-old "paige aten" was found inside her apartment on tuesday. police have not released any other details.

//

police are still looking for a suspect after a chase. meanwhile - one person is in custody. the chase began in clay county...and ended just inside parke county. police were searching for a male suspect on 700 east in the carbon area. that's just off of state road 59.. clay county dispatch told us the chase started in brazil.. they say it had to do with a stolen vehicle.

///

the "bridgeton bridge" has been hit with vandalism... again. the parke county sheriff's office says someone recently tagged the outside of the bridge with red spray paint. if you have any information.. call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop. meanwhile... "jesse payne" is serving a 90 year prison sentence. that's for setting the historic bridge on fire in 2005.

///

we had some technical problems with our live report earlier, but we wanted to tell you about a car show to benefit homeless veterans. it's called "gears for grunts". and it's going on at top guns on terre haute's south side. the event runs from 10 until four tomorrow. there will be a silent auction, music and food. the event itself is "free" but any donations are welcomed. and a reminder - for food and the auction... they will take cash only.

///

a referendum will go on the november ballot. that's for "washington, indiana community schools." it asks voters if they support a project to build a new junior high school building. school leaders believe it will help solve over-crowding.

///

bill riley is the vigo county school corporation's new communication director. he was hired after school leaders held a series of community meetings. those meetings identified several areas for improvement. they included having someone on staff that could interact with the public and the media.

///

the clay county youth food program needs your help. they plan to make two big deliveries today and tomorrow. volunteers will pack and send out two to three weeks worth of food. it will go to roughly 750 families. volunteers could use some extra hands -- so -- they're asking you for support. you can help at two clay county locations. all the details are on our website... wthitv.com.

///

during the second of two debates this week in miami, democratic presidential candidates battled it out over a range of issues. those inssues included healthcare , the economy, immigration, and race . among the highlights, california senator kamala harris challenged front-runner joe biden on his record on race and school busing, which the former vice president defended.

//

an important note for people who live in pleasantville, indiana. today... water will be shut off. that's from 8 this morning until 4 p.m. a boil order will be in place until further notice.

//

we'll get another sunny and hot day today - highs at 88; it'll feel like it's in the low 90s. mostly clear tonight, still pretty warm overnight with a low at 68. then, sunny and hot again tomorrow a high at 90. steady again in the upper 60s tomorrow night. sunshine on sunday with a high at 91.

////

breaking news from eastern vigo county. just after 6:30 this morning, a car crashed into a pole. it happened at highway 40 and main street in seelyville. power lines were knocked down on top of the car. an officer at the scene told us he could not talk with the driver due to that person's condition.