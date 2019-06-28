Clear

Car show for a cause: giving back to the homeless veterans in Vigo County

Homelessness has become a big concern across the Wabash Valley. The Loyal Veteran's Battalion and Top Guns are coming together with hopes to help eliminate the number of community members sleeping on the streets.

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 8:52 AM
Updated: Jun 28, 2019 8:52 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Car show for a cause: giving back to the homeless veterans in Vigo County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dot com. homelessness is major issue here in the valley. one group... hit the most... is "retired" veterans. a local veteran's group and gun store are teaming up to give back. the loyal veterans battalion will host their 2nd annual car show at "top guns." the event kicks off tomorrow morning... and that's where we find news 10's jordan kudisch this morning. she joins us live with more details on the event. the event will take place right behind me. it's called "gears for grunts." it's an annual car show.. and all of show.. and all of the proceeds go to homeless vets. the event starts at 11 am and goes until 4 pm. there will be a silent auction, music, and food. but there's a bigger message behind the fun. what many people don't realize is how often those who served our country end up on the streets. this annual event would allow the community to help support those in need while still having fun. but why are vets so often found without a place to live after being enlisted? i spoke with "michael egy" he's a retired marine. he shared the answer with me. "when veterans come back they get displaced into society so to say they become homeless they don't know how to get out of being homeless and although there are programs to getting out there some of them choose not to seek those programs." egy says the mission is to help get those "vets" back into the world... and he's hoping all donations will help. coming up at 6, i'll have more on why these individuals are trying to help out those in need. reporting live in terre haute, jk, news
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Hot & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Car show for a cause: giving back to the homeless veterans in Vigo County

Image

Sunny, hot and humid. High: 90°

Image

Serious crash in eastern Vigo County

Image

TH Rex baseball

Image

Thursday late forecast

Image

Kids in the kitchen: Cooking up fun at the Terre Haute Children's Museum

Image

Local YMCA locations honor military members and veterans

Image

Retirement party honors Terre Haute's Chamber of Commerce president

Image

Crime Stoppers: The search Chase Grizzel

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them