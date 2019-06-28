Speech to Text for Car show for a cause: giving back to the homeless veterans in Vigo County

dot com. homelessness is major issue here in the valley. one group... hit the most... is "retired" veterans. a local veteran's group and gun store are teaming up to give back. the loyal veterans battalion will host their 2nd annual car show at "top guns." the event kicks off tomorrow morning... and that's where we find news 10's jordan kudisch this morning. she joins us live with more details on the event. the event will take place right behind me. it's called "gears for grunts." it's an annual car show.. and all of show.. and all of the proceeds go to homeless vets. the event starts at 11 am and goes until 4 pm. there will be a silent auction, music, and food. but there's a bigger message behind the fun. what many people don't realize is how often those who served our country end up on the streets. this annual event would allow the community to help support those in need while still having fun. but why are vets so often found without a place to live after being enlisted? i spoke with "michael egy" he's a retired marine. he shared the answer with me. "when veterans come back they get displaced into society so to say they become homeless they don't know how to get out of being homeless and although there are programs to getting out there some of them choose not to seek those programs." egy says the mission is to help get those "vets" back into the world... and he's hoping all donations will help. coming up at 6, i'll have more on why these individuals are trying to help out those in need. reporting live in terre haute, jk, news