Friday: Sunny, hot and humid. High: 90°

Friday night: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Low: 70°

Saturday: Sunny and hot. High: 91°

Detailed Forecast:

High pressure continues to dominate our weather. Typically under the influence of high pressure, the movement of weather systems will slow down. That's what we're currently experiencing. With this in mind, we won't see much change in our weather anytime soon. Sunny days and clear nights will be the rule. Temperatures will be around 90° for daytime highs, with overnight lows near 70°. We'll only have a very slight chance of a pop-up storm during the afternoon each day.