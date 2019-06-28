Clear

Serious crash in eastern Vigo County

A car crashed into a utility pole early Friday

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 8:23 AM
Updated: Jun 28, 2019 8:23 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

news right now breaking news right now from eastern vigo county. police and emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in seelyville. news 10's jordan kudisch just got to the scene. jordan, what can you tell us ? a car crashed inta pole just after 6:30 this morning. it happened at highway 40 and main street in seelyville. the pole was snapped in half, and power lines were down on top of the car.
