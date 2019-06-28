Speech to Text for Serious crash in eastern Vigo County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news right now breaking news right now from eastern vigo county. police and emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in seelyville. news 10's jordan kudisch just got to the scene. jordan, what can you tell us ? a car crashed inta pole just after 6:30 this morning. it happened at highway 40 and main street in seelyville. the pole was snapped in half, and power lines were down on top of the car. breaking news right now from eastern vigo county. police and emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in seelyville. news 10's jordan kudisch just got to the scene. jordan, what can you tell us ? a car crashed inta pole just after 6:30 this morning. it happened at highway 40 and main street in seelyville. the pole was snapped in half, and power lines were down on top of the car.