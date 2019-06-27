Speech to Text for TH Rex baseball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it was mascot night at the terre haute rex game, they hosted west virginia... garrett welch ends the second with the strikeout....he had five k's... bottom second....rex threatening with a runner on third....brenda n sure scores on the passed ball...good guys up one-nothing... bottom fourth....brendan sure up and he's sure where this is going....right into the trees behind the leftfield wall... that's the first homer this summer for the iowa hawkeye....that put the rex up two-one.... the terre haute rex couldn't hold on to the lead....west virginia gets them