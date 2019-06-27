Speech to Text for Local YMCA locations honor military members and veterans

local y-m-c-a's are honoring active military members and veterans.. the clay and vigo county y- m-c-a's are opening their doors for free for servicemen and women. that's happening all next week.. all you have to do is show a government issued id.. organizers say its just one of the ways they can give back. "we have so much to be thankful for. from our independence to protection that we receive all the time because of those in the armed services. so this is just a small way for us to say thank you." the organization is running another promotion next month.. members can bring a friend on fridays.. for free! you can find more information about that promotion on our