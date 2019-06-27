Speech to Text for Retirement party honors Terre Haute's Chamber of Commerce president

debates starts september 12th.. a well-known community figure is saying goodbye to his leadership role.. tonight...there was a retirement party for david haynes.. hes served as the president of the terre haute chamber of commerce for 5 years. many people turned out to see him off. haynes says he hopes to spend his retirement with his grandkids.. and traveling.. he says a lot has been accomplished in his time with the chamber. "when we join together and we're focused on the same thing, we can get things accomplished. and that's so rewarding. and that has been for me for five years." haynes tenure ends monday. kristin craig will take over